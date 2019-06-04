Two arrested after death of man found injured in flat

Emergency services were called to Wallace Crescent in Perth around 2.30am on Tuesday.

Wallace Crescent: Two arrested over death (file pic). 2019 Google

A man has died after being found injured in a Perth flat.

Emergency services were called to Wallace Crescent in the city around 2.30am on Tuesday.

On arrival they discovered a seriously injured 22-year-old man. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment where he died a short time later.

A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the death.

Detective inspector Gary Winter said: "Our thoughts at this time are very much with this young man's family and friends.

"Enquiries are at an early stage, but I would like reassurance the local community that this appears to be contained incident with no threat to the wider public.

"There will continue to be police presence at the scene and other addresses in the city whilst we continue to investigate this man's death."

