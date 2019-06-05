Heartbroken family in tribute to son amid murder inquiry

Barry Dixon, 22, was said to have been killed in Perth on Tuesday.

Barry Dixon: A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to their "loving son" after he was allegedly murdered.

Barry Dixon, 22, from Perth, was said to have been killed on Wallace Crescent in Perth on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death while a 23-year-old woman was arrested and later released.

In a tribute, his family described Mr Dixon has someone who was "kind hearted" and "generous".

They said: "Barry, a loving grandson, son, brother and nephew, has been taken from us so young and we are devastated.

"He loved spending time with his family and his friends. He was kind hearted and generous and will be missed greatly by all of us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.