Flex appeal: Scots woman takes bodybuilding world by storm

Katie Sutherland's dramatic transformation has helped her cope with her battle with anxiety.

A Scottish woman is taking the world of bodybuilding by storm.

Katie Sutherland has transformed her body over the last three years to become one of bodybuilding's brightest new stars.

After struggling with mental health, Ms Sutherland, from Aberdeen, has gone from never using the gym to leg pressing an incredible 72 stone.

The former oil and gas worker took second place in the Female Athletic Trained category at the PCA North East Championships last month, and is all set to head to the British Finals later this year.

During her dramatic transformational journey, the 25-year-old has earned an army of loyal fans on social media and regularly posts the highs and lows of training for competitions.

"I have so much support on Instagram," she said.

"I get the nicest messages every single day, and I'm very honest, I think that's the way you have to be if you want to encourage other people to go on this journey."

Some comments haven't been so supportive, though. Sutherland said she gets "loads of horrible comments" on her social media.

She said: "I uploaded a video the night before a show - someone wrote 'that's absolutely disgusting'."

"It's my choice to bodybuild, I like that look. Keep your opinion to yourself. I get a lot fake accounts bashing me."

Transforming her body has led to a change in Ms Sutherland's mindset.

She previously struggled with mental health, saying at one point her anxiety was so bad she couldn't leave the house.

She is now consuming 6000 calories a day as she bulks up for a competition in a few weeks time, where she hopes to clinch the top spot.

She said: "I'm just going to open the tank and give it everything I've got - and hopefully bring home first place for Scotland."

