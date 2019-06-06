Man seriously injured after plunging from flat window

Emergency services were called to McGill Street in Dundee shortly after 9am on Thursday.

Dundee: Police have cordoned off the road.

A man has been seriously injured after plunging from a flat window in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to McGill Street on the corner of Albert Street shortly after 9am on Thursday.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious head injuries after falling from the second floor.

Window: An investigation is being carried out.

Officers have closed McGill Street while investigations are being carried out into the accident.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.