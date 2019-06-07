Controversial taxi firm Uber puts brakes on Aberdeen launch

Uber said was postponing its plans for the north-east despite being granted a taxi licence.

Controversial taxi firm Uber has postponed plans to come to Aberdeen.

The firm said it wouldn't be launching in the north-east anytime soon despite being granted a taxi licence two years ago.

The service allows customers to book a journey using a mobile phone app and currently operates in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

In the letter, the head of cities for Uber said: "We are surrendering our booking office licence due to issues with our landlord selling the property.

"Having not yet launched operations, we will wait until we are clear on doing that before applying again for a new booking office licence."