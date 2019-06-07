Man pushed child in tumble dryer and switched it on

Thomas Dunn put a toddler in a tumble dryer and closed the door, activating the drum in Arbroath.

Thomas Dunn: He put a toddler in a tumble dryer.

A man has been found guilty of pushing a child into a tumble dryer and switching it on.

Thomas Dunn put a toddler in a tumble dryer and closed the door, activating the drum and endangering her life in Arbroath last winter.

Dunn, of Hamilton, was further alleged to have repeatedly assaulted another baby over the course of almost three years by putting his hand over the boy's mouth and nose and pinching it, restricting his breathing.

Guilty: He pleaded his innocence.

Thomas Dunn said he hadn't "pushed" or "squashed" the baby into it - but instead had "tucked her leg into it" after she had climbed in herself.

But a jury found him guilty of endangering the child's life following the incident.

More to follow.