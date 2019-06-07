Derelict hospital goes up in flames during huge blaze

More than 30 firefighters have been called to Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee.

Strathmartine Hospital: Smoke could be seen for miles. Sandra Fyffe

A derelict hospital near Dundee has gone up in flames.

More than 30 firefighters were called to Strathmartine Hospital shortly before 7.30pm on Friday.

Blaze: More than 30 firefighters have been called. Sandra Fyffe

Crews are currently tackling the blaze, with smoke seen for miles.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The whole building is on fire at the moment.

"We have six appliances at the scene. We have no details of any injuries."

Fire: Smoke can be seen billowing. Steve Mcgowan