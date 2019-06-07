Derelict hospital goes up in flames during huge blaze
More than 30 firefighters have been called to Strathmartine Hospital near Dundee.
A derelict hospital near Dundee has gone up in flames.
More than 30 firefighters were called to Strathmartine Hospital shortly before 7.30pm on Friday.
Crews are currently tackling the blaze, with smoke seen for miles.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The whole building is on fire at the moment.
"We have six appliances at the scene. We have no details of any injuries."