Search underway for teenage boy missing overnight
Ryan Morris, 15, is described as having a slim build and dark brown hair.
A police search is underway for a teenage boy who has been missing overnight.
Ryan Morris was last seen in Chalkhill Court, Dundee at around mid day on Saturday.
The 15-year-old is described as having a slim build and dark brown hair.
When he was last seen he was wearing green trainers with a green army shirt and green jeans.
Anyone who thinks they might have seen Ryan or know of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.