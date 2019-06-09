Search underway for teenage boy missing overnight

Ryan Morris, 15, is described as having a slim build and dark brown hair.

Ryan Morris: Missing overnight.

A police search is underway for a teenage boy who has been missing overnight.

Ryan Morris was last seen in Chalkhill Court, Dundee at around mid day on Saturday.

The 15-year-old is described as having a slim build and dark brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing green trainers with a green army shirt and green jeans.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Ryan or know of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.