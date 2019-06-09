Man arrested after woman found dead on street
The woman was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A woman has been found dead on a Brechin street.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.
The unidentified woman was found on Swan Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The street remains cordoned off as officers investigate.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "We are currently dealing with the death of an unidentified woman which is being treated as suspicious.
"A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident."
