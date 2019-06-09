Police search underway for missing 76-year-old woman

Elizabeth Donald was last seen at Dundee Railway Station on Sunday morning.

Missing: Elizabeth Donald from Elgin. Police Scotland

A police search is underway for a missing 76-year-old woman from Elgin.

Elizabeth Donald was last seen leaving Dundee Railway Station at around 9am on Sunday.

The pensioner is described as being around 5ft5 with short grey hair and a slim build.

When she was last seen she was wearing denim blue trousers, black patterned rain jacket and blue shoes.

She was also wearing glasses and was in possession of a brown suitcase and small grey handbag.

Any person who knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth or has seen someone fitting her description is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.