Toyrider: Woman, 34, gets stuck in Little Tikes play car

Zoe Archibald was stuck for an hour after climbing into cousin's Little Tikes car.

This is the hilarious moment a woman got stuck in a children's toy car - and had to be cut out using a bread knife.

Zoe Archibald, 34, climbed into her one-year-old cousin's red and yellow Little Tikes car for a joke but got wedged.

She was unable to wriggle free and was trapped for an hour before her dad Kevin used a kitchen utensil to saw through the plastic chassis and free her.

Her nephew Matthew Shepherd-Bull, 26, who filmed her release, said: "There was no way she could get herself out.

"She was in there for an hour. We had to cut the back off the car to get her out.

Zoe Archibald: The 34-year-old was trapped for an hour. SWNS

"No matter what we did she wasn't able to get out. Everyone found it funny, even Zoe.

"She was a bit panicked but mainly found it funny. It was just a joke.

"Her dad had to cut her out. The best thing we could find was a bread knife. It took about 15 minutes to cut through the plastic."

Zoe, from Brechin, got trapped during a family gathering on Friday after she joked about how she thought she could fit into the tiny plastic car.

She soon realised she couldn't climb in, so it was placed over her head. But the car got jammed around her midriff.

The video shows Zoe with the car stuck on around her back, with its roof jammed into the back of her neck.

