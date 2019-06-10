Review into uni principal's £280,000 retirement package

Professor Sir Iain Diamond was the former principal of the University of Aberdeen.

A review is under way into a six-figure payment made to the former Principal of the University of Aberdeen.

Professor Sir Iain Diamond announced his plan to retire from his role in 2017.

However, it's believed his 12-month notice period only started in July last year when he actually left his position.

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) is now reviewing a payment, believed to be around £280,000 that has covered the past year since he stood down.

SFC chief executive Karen Watt said: "We expect Scotland's colleges and universities to make best use of the resources available to them.

"We have begun a review, with the full cooperation of the University of Aberdeen, into the circumstances surrounding a payment made to its former Principal to determine whether it met the clear governance and value for money requirements we make of all the institutions we fund."

Esther Robertson, a senior governor at the University of Aberdeen said: "I share the Scottish Funding Council's concerns that best use is made of the public purse.

"I therefore welcome this review and will ensure that we cooperate fully to determine the facts surrounding the end of service arrangements for the former Principal."

Prof Diamond took up the post in 2010 and was replaced by Prof George Boyne in August last year.