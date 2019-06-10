Fishing row brings marine surveillance into sharp focus

STV Took to the skies to learn about the work of the Scottish Fisheries watchdog aircraft.

The row between Scotland and Ireland over a tiny rocky outlet in the Atlantic has brought the issue of marine surveillance into sharp focus.

The two governments are in dispute over fishing rights near Rockall - an uninhabited rock Irish ministers refuse to recognise as UK territory.

As this battle goes on, STV took to the skies to learn about the work of the Scottish Fisheries watchdog aircraft.

Based in Inverness, the tiny Cessna 406 twin turbo prop flies on patrols every day, normally with three crew on board - two pilots and sensor operator Neil Gregson.

With a radar which can locate ships up to 100 miles away and a camera capable of zooming right into the decks of vessels, it is a serious weapon in Marine Scotland's armoury.

Flights are used to gather evidence and prosecute illegal fishing by British and foreign vessels.

Earlier this year, a German-registered boat was detained at sea off Shetland on suspected fishery offences all thanks to the work of the surveillance plane.

Now Rockall is likely to be the focus of more patrols.

The Scottish Government said: "With the Rockall fishery season nearly upon us it is our duty and obligation to defend the interests of Scottish fisheries and ensure compliance with well-established international law."

