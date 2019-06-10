Murder charge as woman 'stabbed' on street is named

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murdering Neomi Smith in Brechin.

Neomi Smith: She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been charged with murdering a woman on a street in Angus.

Neomi Smith was said to have been stabbed to death on Swan Street in Brechin on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Aberdeen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brechin: Police taped off the road while investigations were carried out.

A man, 23, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff court on Tuesday.

Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with Neomi's family and friends at this difficult time. They have requested that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with Neomi's death.

"I would like to stress that we are treating this incident as isolated and I would like to thank residents in the local community for their patience whilst we progress with this investigation."

