Pair who murdered oil worker plan to appeal sentences

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were jailed for life in May over the death of Steven Donaldson.

Killers: Dickie, Glass and Davidson.

Two men who murdered an oil worker by stabbing him 26 times will appeal against their conviction.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both 24, were jailed for life in May for murdering 27-year-old Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir, Angus.

Mr Donaldson was stabbed, struck with a baseball bat and had his spine severed by a sword or machete during the attack in 2018.

The assault ended with Mr Donaldson's car being set on fire while his body was in it.

Dickie and Davidson were found guilty of murder sentenced to life with a minimum of 23 and 24 years, respectively. Co-conspirator Tasmin Glass, 20, was given ten years for culpable homicide.

The Scottish Courts Service confirmed on Monday that Dickie and Davidson both plan to appeal their conviction and sentence. They have until August 2 to lodge a full note of appeal.

Tasmin Glass has not yet lodged an appeal. If she does, it must be lodged by June 13.

