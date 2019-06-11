'Completely broken': Dad's tribute to 'murdered' daughter

Neomi Smith, 23, from Aberdeen, was found stabbed to death on a street in Brechin.

Neomi Smith: A man has been charged with murder.

The dad of a woman allegedly murdered on a street has said his heart has been "completely broken" by her death.

Neomi Smith, 23, from Aberdeen, was found stabbed to death on Swan Street in Brechin.

A man, 23, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff court on Tuesday.

Her dad, John Smith, paid tribute to his daughter, saying she meant everything to him.

Death: Tributes have been paid.

In a post on social media, he said: "I can confirm the tragic loss of my beautiful daughter Neomi.

"She was my life, my everything and my heart has been completely broken. To be taken from me at such a young age.

"Sweet dreams my little angel. Till we meet again.

"Miss you with all my heart, love you always."