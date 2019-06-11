Man appears in court charged with murdering woman on street

Keith Rizzo was arrested after Neomi Smith from Aberdeen was found stabbed to death.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman on a street.

Keith Rizzo was arrested after Neomi Smith from Aberdeen was found stabbed to death on Swan Street in Brechin.

The 23-year-old, from Angus, is accused of murdering Ms Smith in the early hours of Sunday.

Rizzo made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Her dad, John Smith, paid tribute to his daughter, saying his heart was broken following her death.

In a post on social media, he said: "I can confirm the tragic loss of my beautiful daughter Neomi.

"She was my life, my everything and my heart has been completely broken. To be taken from me at such a young age.

"Sweet dreams my little angel. Till we meet again.

"Miss you with all my heart, love you always."