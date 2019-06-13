Ex-girlfriend of murdered oil worker to appeal her sentence

Tasmin Glass was sentenced to ten years in jail for her part in the killing of Steven Donaldson.

The ex-girlfriend of a man who was murdered is to appeal her sentence for her part in the killing.

Tasmin Glass was sentenced to ten years in jail for assisting to kill Steven Donaldson who was stabbed 26 times in Kirriemuir, Angus, last year.

The 27-year-old tried to escape, but his spinal chord was severed in two places by a weapon such as a sword or a machete - and then both he and his car were set on fire.

A High Court in Edinburgh spokeswoman said the paperwork confirming "a notice of intention to appeal against conviction and sentence" had been lodged.

Glass was pregnant with Mr Donaldson's baby but their relationship ended and she began having a sexual relationship with Steven Dickie.

On the night of June 6 last year, Glass lured Mr Donaldson to the Peter Pan Playpark telling him she wanted to talk about their relationship and discuss insurance money she owed him from a written-off car.

But unknown to her ex-boyfriend, she had also arranged for Dickie and Callum Davidson to meet them there.

When they arrived, Glass sped off from the scene, before they started to give Mr Donaldson "a hiding".

He was taken to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, where the brutal assault continued; Mr Donaldson suffered 26 stab wounds while his jaw was broken, possibly with a baseball bat.

Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were each jailed for life with a minimum of 23 and 24 years after murdering Mr Donaldson.

Glass' plea comes after the pair lodged their appeal last week.

During the trial, prosecutors said Glass facilitated the killing, that both she, Dickie and Davidson all sourced a baseball bat together, before the attack took place.

The court heard Dickie's testimony described as "absurd", that Davidson was a calculating character and Glass used Dickie and Davidson in a web of lies about her relationships.

Judge Lord Pentland told Glass she lured Mr Donaldson to the place where he was attacked and eventually lost his life.

He added: "You returned home where you continued to go on with your normal routine. You showed a chilling coolness.

"You are manipulative and devious in advancing your own interests."