Sir Chris Hoy backs Aberdeen's Tour of Britain bid 

The six-time gold medal winning cyclist says hosting the event in Aberdeen would be 'a great idea'.

Chris Hoy: Will join the relay for the final stage.

Sir Chris Hoy has backed Aberdeen's bid to bring the Tour of Britain cycling event to the North-East.

Aberdeen City and Shire Councils are considering trying to attract a stage of the national race to the region.

Scotland's greatest Olympian believes it would be great for the area.

Sir Chris said: ''I think it would be huge for Aberdeen.

"It would be wonderful for this part of the country to have such a great event.

"There are such fantastic roads as well, from the cyclists perspective they would have a fantastic time up here, I mean it's challenging but they would have a great time."

The former Olympian was in Aberdeen for the start of a national relay for PureGym raising money for the charity Mental Health UK.

The North-East is hoping to bring some of the country's top cyclists to the region for the start of the Tour of Britain from next summer.

The six times gold medallist believes that it would help inspire the next generation of athletes.

"If you're a young person and the Tour of Britain comes past the bottom of your road, you see the riders, you get enthused by it all and that hopefully inspires you to give it a go yourself.

"It's so important to stage these big events but then to really do the best they can to keep pushing to make the most from that legacy."

Sir Chris believes that the sport he was so successful in is in good health.

'If you're a young person and the Tour of Britain comes past the bottom of your road, you see the riders, you get enthused by it all and that hopefully inspires you to give it a go yourself.' Sir Chris Hoy

"I think cycling has benefited massively from things like the Olympic Games and Tour de France successes.

"You can see that cycling has matched the success we've had in the sport.

"Having big events like the Commonwealth games, it's a platform to show what the country can do but also it's a way to inspire the next generation.

"When you see people from your country performing at the highest level you believe you can do it.

"Graeme Obree was my hero, he was World Champion in the mid 90's and because of what he achieved I thought if he can do it then it is possible.

"The fact there was someone from Scotland performing at the highest level it gave me the belief that maybe it was possible.

"Having Scottish athletes winning at the highest level, it will fuel future success and to have these big events it gives young people the chance to watch and be inspired."

Hoy was launching the PureGym National Relay on Tuesday.

The one-week relay event, starting at PureGym's most northerly gym in Aberdeen and finishing at its most southerly gym in Plymouth, will raise money for Mental Health UK.