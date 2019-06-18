Art gallery to reopen almost two years behind schedule

The facility will open to the public on Saturday, November 2, after major delays.

Opening: The facility has been hit by delays.

The opening date for Aberdeen Art Gallery has been revealed - almost two years behind schedule.

The facility will open to the public on Saturday, November 2, despite the council originally hoping for the attraction to be available from late 2017.

It comes after the redesign of the Schoolhill art gallery building was backed by 27 votes to 15 by the local authority in 2013.

The £34.6m project includes new exhibition and display galleries, improved visitor facilities and an enhanced activity programme.

Art: Improvements have been made.

The number of spaces for the display of permanent collections has increased from 11 to 18.

Co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, Jenny Laing, said: "The landmark redevelopment of Aberdeen Art Gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall is creating an exceptional centre for art and music in the heart of the city.

"It is part of an incredible period of positive change in Aberdeen, with the recent opening of the refurbished Music Hall and the excitement building as we prepare for the launch of P&J Live in the months ahead.

"With work on the restoration of Provost Skene's House set to begin and Union Terrace Gardens ready to be transformed, it is a hugely important period in the story of Aberdeen."