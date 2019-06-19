Couple complete cross-continental trip between two Dundees

Kevin and Donna Krummeck completed the 25,000km drive between South Africa and Scotland.

Adventurers: Kevin and Donna Krummeck. SWNS

A globetrotting couple who set off on a cross-continental trip have completed the epic 25,000km drive between two different Dundees.

Adventurous Kevin, 55, and Donna Krummeck, 53, travelled from the coal mining town of Dundee in South Africa to Mrs Krummeck's hometown of Dundee in Scotland.

The intrepid pair, who set out on the mammoth journey on March 15, travelled through two continents and 22 countries.

The couple completed the journey in a customised Land Rover Defender that Mr Krummeck, who is originally from South Africa, bought for £15,000 and spent £12,000 modifying.

Road trip: The couple travelled from Dundee in South Africa to Dundee in Scotland. SWNS

The epic road trip took the couple through South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

After travelling from Alexandria in Egypt to Istanbul in Turkey by ship, they drove through Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France and England - before arriving in Scotland.

After three months on the road, the relieved couple finished their trip to the City of Discovery on Saturday.

During their overland odyssey, they luckily had no breakdowns but were halted by 342 checkpoints - 340 of them in Africa.

The couple had planned to start the trip last year but had to delay while travelling up Africa's west coast due to political unrest in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But they weren't deterred and instead drove up the east side of the continent instead.

Sightseeing: The couple travelled through two continents. SWNS

On their travels, they saw breathtaking sights, such as mountain gorillas in the lush forests of Uganda and Egypt's Great Pyramid and Sphinx.

They also had some hair-raising experiences, including a close encounter with a bull elephant and a lioness.

Dad-of-two Mr Krummeck said: "We had some tough times in a lot of African countries with roads etc and in Sudan after the military coup, we had some interesting incidents and lack of fuel.

"In Egypt the bureaucracy is horrendous at the border and took us 17 hours to get through.

"We had a few scary encounters with animals and a late night visit one night from a bull elephant smelling our tent a bit closely in Botswana.

"And Donna came face to face with a lioness passing through our camp in Namibia."

The couple dreamt up the trip in 2017 to mark their 30th wedding anniversary, and close shaves aside, they shared some "magnificent" experiences along the way.

Future plans: The couple are now considering an overlanding trip to Oceania. SWNS

Having worked their way through most of East Africa, they are also considering an overlanding trip to Oceania in the future.

Mr Krummeck said: "Family and friends were all a bit worried about the trip as you never know what can happen and are now all very happy and relieved.

"Seeing the gorillas in Uganda was a highlight and just seeing the different customs and cultures was educational and it's been a lifetime experience.

"Wild camping in the Sahara was a magnificent experience as well.

"We've done a lot of overlanding through the southern African countries and will continue to visit those countries in the future.

"We are also chatting about a possible trip to Australia and the Outback but haven't made any decisions yet."

