Memorial garden opens for families hit by baby ashes scandal

The space at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen has been named the Rainbow Garden.

A memorial garden featuring a sculpture for people affected by the baby ashes scandal in Aberdeen has opened to the public.

It was designed by a working group of parents with inspiration from the song Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The song was also the inspiration for the bronze sculpture in the middle of the garden, designed by Maja Quille which features flying bluebirds.

Baby and adult ashes were mixed together at Hazlehead Crematorium and given back to relatives of the adult.

But, the parents of the infants were told there were no ashes.

A spokesperson for the working group said: "The design of both the garden and the sculpture are beautiful and have captured what we were looking for.

"We hope parents and other people affected will find the space to be a nice quiet place for contemplation and remembering."

