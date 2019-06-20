Man and woman taken to hospital after River Tay rescue

Lifeboat crews were called to the two separate incidents in the space of 90 minutes on Thursday.

Danger: A man and a woman had to be pulled from the River Tay. Pixabay

A man and a woman had to be pulled from the River Tay in Dundee following two separate incidents in the space of 90 minutes.

Both casualties have been taken to hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer crews were first called out shortly after 5pm on Thursday following a report that someone had fallen from the Tay Road Bridge.

The crew of inshore lifeboat Oor Lifesaver rescued the injured woman before transferring her to the team's all-weather lifeboat, Elizabeth of Glamis.

Once back at RNLI Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station, the woman was taken into the care of an ambulance crew.

Ten minutes later, the volunteer crews were called to action once more after receiving a report of a troubled swimmer in the River Tay.

Both boats were launched again and were quickly on scene, locating the distressed swimmer.

He was then taken to Ninewells Hospital in the city for assessment.

A Broughty Ferry RNLI spokesperson said: "Lifeboat volunteer crews then made boats ready for any further calls before standing down.

"The RNLI would like to thank the members of the public for their vigilance."

Open water swimming

The RNLI acknowledges the health aspects of open water swimming.

However, they would also like to remind people that things can go wrong at anytime and offer the following advice:

Never swim alone. The safest way to swim in open water is with a club or between the red and yellow flags on a lifeguarded beach.

Check weather and tide times before you go.

Average UK sea temperatures are just 12 degrees Celsius, even in the summer.

Anyone swimming in open water should consider using a surface float which can be used as a rescue float in times of need.

If possible, have a waterproof VHF radio attached to the float or attach a waterproof pouch with a mobile phone to get help.

Wear a high visibility cap when entering the open water.

Always swim parallel to the shore and not straight out. Cold water, waves and currents can tire you out quickly and make it harder to return to shore.

Never swim under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs.

If you see someone you believe to be in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

