Two teenagers charged after boy assaulted at school

Police: Video footage circulated online.

Two teenagers have been charged after a boy was assaulted at a school.

Police were alerted to the incident at Peterhead Academy in Aberdeenshire in March.

Two youngsters, aged 13 and 14, have been charged after footage circulated online showing a boy being attacked.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family. Violence of any nature will never be tolerated, as well as the videoing of such crimes.

"I would like to thank those who have assisted with our enquiries so far. A further update will be released when available."