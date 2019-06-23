  • STV
  • MySTV

Mum of boy stabbed to death by dad hails son as 'hero'

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Kane Morris tried to save an eight-year-old girl before he died after being stabbed in Coupar Angus.

Kane Morris: The 10-year-old was stabbed to death.
Kane Morris: The 10-year-old was stabbed to death.

The mum of a ten-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by his dad has said her son was a "hero".

Andrew Morris killed his son Kane Morris before stabbing an eight-year-old girl in Coupar Angus, Perth and Kinross, in November.

Kane was stabbed six times - once in the chest and five times in the back - before walking into the young girl's bedroom to try to help her but collapsed and died in front of her.

Speaking to STV News, Kane's mum Laura Anne Gillie spoke of her devastation at his death but hailed her son as a "hero" for trying to save the girl.

She said: "It's been very tough but I'm humbled by Kane's hero status being recognised a title he is worthy of deserving.

Andrew Morris: The dad killed his son Kane.
Andrew Morris: The dad killed his son Kane.

"Kane was the smartest, most loveable little boy u could ever meet.

"He was popular on a level that I as a child would have loved.

"He loved to dance and was extremely good at making up street dances to songs.

"He had a life-long friend that had moved to a different town but both families made an effort so that they could maintain that friendship spending holidays and weekends together."

Morris, 38, also stabbed himself and jumped from the roof of the house, where his son's body was found. Efforts to get to the children were hampered because Morris had barricaded the front door.

When they got in they found the eight-year-old with stab wounds to her stomach and limbs. Kane was lying collapsed outside the bedroom she had been sleeping in.

Killed: Tributes have been paid.
Killed: Tributes have been paid.

Morris was treated by paramedics as he lay injured in the street before telling them he had stabbed two children.

Kane's mum added that she had no idea her ex-husband was capable of being a killer, saying the family was left shocked by the events which unfolded.

"None of our family could have ever of thought he would do what he did," she said.

"If any of us did we wouldn't have left him with anyone.

"Thankfully Kane has been recognised as the wee hero that he was and he more than deserves that title.

"I'm extremely lucky to call Kane my son and I wish he was still here."

The killer is currently detained in State Hospital at Carstairs near Glasgow and will be sentenced on August 12.

In a victim impact statement, Kane's mum said her son's death has "turned her life upside down".

Forensics: A major investigation was launched.
Forensics: A major investigation was launched.

She said: "That awful night has turned my life and my family's life upside down.

"We are left to deal with this for the rest of our lives. Losing a child would never be easy but for Kane to be taken from us in this fashion is far more daunting than I could ever comprehend.

"I can never change the outcome of that horrendous night and never believed anyone in this world was capable of such a cruel act - and most certainly not someone I had loved and was once married to.

"I've been robbed of ever knowing what type of man my son would grow into. I would never wish for any other family to go through what myself and my family have."

https://stv.tv/news/north/1438641-man-stabbed-ten-year-old-son-to-death-and-tried-to-kill-girl/ | default

When questioned by detectives, Morris told them: "I was taking them to a better place away from evil."

Later he said: "I've done a horrible thing."

Judge Lord Mulholland told Morris: "It seems to me that Kane showed incredible bravery and self sacrifice rather than thinking of himself his concern was for the eight-year-old girl. For a ten-year-old boy to do that shows incredible bravery.

"The eight-year-old girl showed incredible bravery as well."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.