  • STV
  • MySTV

Sign of the time: Oldest sundial returns after restoration

STV

The 400-year-old timeteller was first installed in Drummond Castle's gardens in 1630.

The sundial has been restored and reinstalled.
The sundial has been restored and reinstalled. STV

The oldest sundial of its kind in Scotland has been restored and returned to its rightful place.

Drummond Castle's obelisk sundial has withstood almost 400 years of Scottish weather but was starting to deteriorate.

Leading sculptor Gabriela Ainsworth has spent two years carefully restoring the complex sundial, which measures time in 131 different ways.

The sundial was first installed in 1630 having been designed and created by John Drummond, the 2nd Earl of Perth, and John Mylne, Master Mason to the Scottish Crow.

It has long formed the focal point of the gardens at Drummond Castle, in Perthshire, and was said to have been badly missed by visitors.

Sebastian Miller, managing trustee of The Grimsthorpe and Drummond Castle Trust, said: "This wonderful sundial has been the centrepiece of the gardens for almost four centuries.

"We have been monitoring it for a number of years and decided if we didn't act promptly we would lose some of the intricate stone carving.

"The painstaking restoration work undertaken by Graciela Ainsworth, with the knowledge and assistance of Alistair Hunter, has brought the sundial back to life.

"Its absence from the garden has not only been noted by many visitors, but has also brought its historical value as an extraordinary scientific instrument to worldwide attention.

"We are all very excited to see it restored to its rightful place in full working order."

As well as being historically significant, the sundial is extremely complex with 68 facets and 85 shadow gnomons, with special shadows for the summer and winter equinoxes.

Drummond and Mylne created it using a guide written 100 years previously and their own imagination.

Mylne went on to create sundials across Scotland including one at Holyrood House in Edinburgh made for the Scottish coronation of Charles I.

Drummond Castle Gardens has featured in films including Rob Roy starring Liam Neeson, and more recently doubled as Versailles in the TV adaptation of Outlander.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.