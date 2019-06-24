Stray rhea discovered as appeal for owner launched
The flightless bird, which is distantly related to the ostrich and emu, was found in Aberdeenshire.
An appeal has been launched after a rhea was found on the run in Aberdeenshire.
The flightless bird - which is distantly related to the ostrich and emu - was initially spotted straying in the Rothienorman area on Sunday night.
The animal is now being looked after by the Scottish SPCA.
Louise Griese, assistant manager of the charity's animal rescue and rehoming centre in Aberdeen, said: "We are currently caring for a stray rhea which was found on June 23 in the Rothienorman area.
"The bird has some injuries, but otherwise seems in good health."
If it's your rhea or you recognise the animal, call the Scottish SPCA's helpline on 03000 999 999.
