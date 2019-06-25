Airport staff to strike for second time in a month

Aberdeen Airport workers plan to walkout on Thursday and Friday after no breakthrough in pay row.

Strike: Staff will walkout on Thursday and Friday.

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport are set to strike for a second time in a month after workers rejected the latest pay offer.

Members of the Unite union are locked in a dispute with airport bosses over pay and pensions.

The union said its members have rejected a fresh 3% pay offer with a £600 lump sum payment by around 63% in the latest ballot.

Support for continuing the action and rejecting pension proposals secured the backing of more than 71% in a turnout of 96%.

The walkout is due to take place between 6am and 10am on Thursday and Friday.

The airport said the dates would hit the busy summer getaway and it will have contingency measures in place.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "The message our members have sent could not be any clearer or any louder.

"Let's hope this second strong mandate shows Aberdeen Airport management that they need to come back around the table with an offer Unite can support so that we can find a remedy to this dispute.

"Unite's members have democratically voted to continue strike action and this action will continue unless they receive a significantly better offer."

'It's extremely disappointing this has been rejected and our focus will now be on ensuring passengers will not be impacted by the upcoming industrial action which Unite has scheduled to target the busy summer getaway.' Steve Szalay, airport managing director

Airport managing director Steve Szalay said: "During our talks with Unite last week and in attempt to bring the industrial action to an end, we tabled a further improved and unconditional two year offer.

"This would have resulted in staff receiving a 3% pay increase in 2019 with 2020 set at RPI and a £600 lump sum payment.

"It's extremely disappointing this has been rejected and our focus will now be on ensuring passengers will not be impacted by the upcoming industrial action which Unite has scheduled to target the busy summer getaway.

"Our robust and safe contingency measures will be in place on June 27 and 28 meaning it will be business as usual on those dates."

