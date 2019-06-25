Man and woman charged after £20,000 worth of drugs seized

Officers recovered cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis after searching properties in Forres.

Forres: Police raided Silk Court. Google 2019

Two people have been charged after around £20,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and cannabis was seized in a police raid in Moray.

Officers recovered the drugs haul after searching properties in Silk Court, Forres, during an intelligence-led operation on Monday.

A four-figure sum of cash and other drug paraphernalia were also discovered.

A 64-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were charged in connection with the seizure and are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

'Illegal drugs bring nothing but misery to our communities and North East Division is committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people.' DC Rosanagh Davison

DC Rosanagh Davison said: "Illegal drugs bring nothing but misery to our communities and North East Division is committed to removing them before they end up in the hands of vulnerable people."

If you have any concerns about drug misuse in your community, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.