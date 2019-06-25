Lifeboat station's phased return to service after 'crew issue'

Volunteers at RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat Station were stood down due to a 'lack of mutual trust'.

Peterhead: The station was taken off duty. STV

A lifeboat station - which was taken off duty following a breakdown in relationships between crew members - will intermittently return to service next month.

Earlier in June, volunteers at RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat Station were stood down due to a "lack of mutual trust, good communication and teamwork", which became so serious the station was "no longer capable of operating safely and effectively".

The RNLI described the decision as a "last resort", blaming "personal rivalries and historic disagreements".

It also came following failed attempts to recruit more volunteers for the Aberdeenshire service, which has been in operation since 1865.

Lifesaving cover is currently being provided from Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

A plan has now been put in place to bring the station back on a temporary basis, starting from next month.

'In the short term, though, we will aim to provide an intermittent lifeboat service from Peterhead, with on-service periods increasing in frequency as crew training and availability progresses.' RNLI spokesperson

On Tuesday, the RNLI stated: "We are very grateful to our volunteer crew in Peterhead for their continued commitment to the RNLI and for the skills they bring to providing a lifesaving service to their community.

"We now have a plan in place to provide all crew with an intensive training schedule delivered by RNLI coxswains, who will support local volunteers in their continued training and development in the coming months.

"This training programme will start in July and will ensure as many crew as possible can add to their existing skills, experience and expertise in order to take the lifeboat to sea.

"The training programme includes advancing some of the crew through coxswain and mechanic training.

"This will enable our charity to support the volunteer crew in order to get Peterhead Lifeboat back on service, securing a sustainable service for the local community.

"In the short term, though, we will aim to provide an intermittent lifeboat service from Peterhead, with on-service periods increasing in frequency as crew training and availability progresses."

The RNLI hope to have the lifeboat available for service during Peterhead's Scottish Week, which begins on July 20.

They added: "We hope that the community will come out in force to show their support for their volunteer lifeboat crew.

"While the Peterhead lifeboat is off-service, lifesaving cover will continue to be provided by flanking RNLI stations in Fraserburgh and Aberdeen, as well as Coastguard and Harbour Authority assets.

"We are thankful to our volunteer crews at neighbouring stations both for providing this cover and for their support of the Peterhead crew."

