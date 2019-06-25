Compensation for baby ashes victims reaches £500,000

The families of those affected by the baby ashes scandal have filed for compensation.

Scandal: Babies and foetuses were cremated alongside adults. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Compensation paid out in the baby ashes scandal at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Crematorium has reached almost £500,000, STV News can reveal.

Babies and foetuses were cremated alongside adults in Aberdeen for years, a practice branded "unethical and abhorrent" in reports.

Figures obtained by STV show that £469,000 will be handed out to the victims families.

However, Aberdeen City Council said that of the 197 compensation cases lodged, 174 cases were awarded a payment.

Not all final settlements have yet been reached.

A memorial garden for families of those affected by the scandal recently opened at Hazlehead Park in the city.

