Compensation for baby ashes victims reaches £500,000
The families of those affected by the baby ashes scandal have filed for compensation.
Compensation paid out in the baby ashes scandal at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Crematorium has reached almost £500,000, STV News can reveal.
Babies and foetuses were cremated alongside adults in Aberdeen for years, a practice branded "unethical and abhorrent" in reports.
Figures obtained by STV show that £469,000 will be handed out to the victims families.
However, Aberdeen City Council said that of the 197 compensation cases lodged, 174 cases were awarded a payment.
Not all final settlements have yet been reached.
A memorial garden for families of those affected by the scandal recently opened at Hazlehead Park in the city.
