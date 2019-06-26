Motorcyclist badly injured in crash after police chase

The crash happened at the Deeside Railway Line in Aberdeen.

Police: A chase occurred. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after his bike smashed into a tree following a police chase.

The crash happened at the Deeside Railway Line near School Road in Cults, Aberdeen, at 12.15am on Wednesday.

Police tried to stop the motorbike on Westburn Road before a pursuit took place, finishing on Thorngrove Avenue.

A 28-year-old man, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

Another man, 28, who was a passenger, was not injured and has been arrested in connection with the incident.

An investigation is to now be carried out by PIRC.

Inspector Neil Morrison said: "As the matter has been referred to PIRC it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, however we will of course be assisting with any review.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw a red motorcycle in the lead-up to the incident to get in touch as soon as possible as our enquiries continue.

"Any dash-cam footage or private CCTV in particular could be extremely useful."