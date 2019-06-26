Two arrested after man dies following 'incident' in house

Police were called to the village of Cuminestown in Aberdeenshire at 4.45am on Wednesday.

Police: Two men have been arrested.

Two people have been arrested after a man died following an incident in a house.

A man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he later died.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers have said a significant police presence has been deployed in the area as part of investigations.

Inspector Gary Winter said: "Enquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the Turriff and Cuminestown areas whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

"This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.

"Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."