Planned day of strike action at Aberdeen airport suspended

Planned strike action at Aberdeen International Airport on Thursday has been suspended.

Members of the Unite union are locked in a dispute with airport bosses over pay and pensions after workers rejected the latest deal.

The union said its members have rejected a fresh 3% pay offer with a #600 lump sum payment by around 63% in the latest ballot.

A walkout due to take place between 6am and 10am on Thursday has been suspended.

However, action for the same time period on Friday is still due to go ahead "as planned, if necessary".

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "Unite can confirm that the strike action scheduled for tomorrow at Aberdeen Airport has been suspended to allow for meaningful talks to continue.

"We enter those talks once again in a positive and constructive effort to resolve the dispute. "It is our hope that progress can be made in the interests of the workforce and general public."

The airport previously said the dates would hit the busy summer getaway period, with contingency measures in place.

An airport spokeswoman said: "Strike action has been postponed on Thursday June 27 only from 6am to 10am to allow for further discussions to take place."