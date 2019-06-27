Two held over murder as family remember 'amazing' man

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan.

Anthony McGladrigan: Died in house on Wednesday. Police Scotland

Two men have been arrested after a murder in an Aberdeenshire village.

Anthony McGladrigan, 51, died at a house in Cuminestown, Turriff, on Wednesday.

Police said a 20-year-old man had been charged with murder, while a 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Police on the scene following the death. STV

Mr McGladrigan's family described him as "brave and amazing" in a statement released through police.



They said: "Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend. He will be missed every day.

"The family are devastated and would like privacy at this difficult time."

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0441 of 26 June.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.