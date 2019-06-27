Two held over murder as family remember 'amazing' man
A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan.
Two men have been arrested after a murder in an Aberdeenshire village.
Anthony McGladrigan, 51, died at a house in Cuminestown, Turriff, on Wednesday.
Police said a 20-year-old man had been charged with murder, while a 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.
Mr McGladrigan's family described him as "brave and amazing" in a statement released through police.
They said: "Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend. He will be missed every day.
"The family are devastated and would like privacy at this difficult time."
Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0441 of 26 June.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.