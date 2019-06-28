Concern for missing man after empty car found near hospital

James Cadger, from Dundee, has not been seen since leaving his house on Thursday.

Missing: James Cadger was last seen leaving his house in Dundee. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man whose car was found near a hospital in Perth.

James Cadger, from Dundee, has not been seen since leaving his house in the Stobswell area at around 7.15am on Thursday.

Mr Cadger's red Peugeot 2008, with the registration HT15BZY, was traced near Murray Royal Hospital later on that morning. However, the 34-year-old is yet to be found.

Officers have launched an investigation and are focusing their search in the Perth area.

A force spokesman said: "We would like to ask anyone in the Perth area, particularly anyone who has been in the area of Murray Royal, Bridgend, Gannochy or Kinnoull since yesterday morning - runners, dog walkers etc - to contact us if they think they may have seen him in the area, or saw his car on the move."

Anyone else with information that could assist the police's efforts to find Mr Cadger are also urged to get in touch.

