Police officer stabbed in the chest during disturbance
The 46-year-old officer was taken to hospital with a puncture wound on Saturday.
A police officer has been stabbed in the chest during a disturbance.
The 46-year-old male officer was attacked in the Tayport area shortly before 1am on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound and has since been released and is recovering at home.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
