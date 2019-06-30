Police officer stabbed in the chest during disturbance

The 46-year-old officer was taken to hospital with a puncture wound on Saturday.

A police officer has been stabbed in the chest during a disturbance.

The 46-year-old male officer was attacked in the Tayport area shortly before 1am on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound and has since been released and is recovering at home.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

