Female driver dies at scene of early morning crash

The 20-year-old driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene on Sunday morning.

Crash: Woman dies following two vehicle collision. Brian Smith

A woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The collision occurred around 7.20am on Sunday morning on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road at Windyraw, Huntly.

A dark grey Volvo XC60 motor vehicle and a silver Dacia Duster motor vehicle were involved in the crash.

The 20-year-old female driver of the Dacia died from her injuries at the scene.

Three men aged 48, 22 and 22 travelling in the Volvo were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Andy Ramsay Roads Policing Dept said "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of those involved"

"The investigation into the cause of the collision is under way, in order to assist in piecing together the circumstances leading to the collision we would urge any person who has not yet been spoken to by Police and has seen the collision or either vehicle prior to the collision, has any dashcam footage to contact Police on 101 and quote incident 1259."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.