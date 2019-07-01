Singer vows: I've beaten cancer before and I'll do it again

Jenna Cameron was given weeks to live as a child, and at 29 is facing terminal cancer.

A mum diagnosed as terminally ill for the second time says she's determined to defy doctors once again.

Singer Jenna Cameron survived liver cancer as a child despite doctors warning she had only weeks to live.

But the 29-year-old has been told the disease has returned, triggered by her first pregnancy and undetected until the second.

Doctors have once again given her a bleak prognosis but she says she's a positive person.

Ms Cameron said: "I've got so much life to live. I feel that's why it's happened to me again, I've got a fighting spirit and I can get through this again.

"I've beaten cancer before and I'll do it again. I want to show other people you can get through this."

As she approaches her 30th birthday, mum-of-two Ms Cameron is now recording a new album to inspire others.

She said: "The songs were written by a gentleman called Steve Boyd, who sadly 15 years ago took his own life.

"He was an extremely talented musician and I'd love to bring his music to light and his songs are stunning.

"What I want to share with people is that life is for living. No matter what situation you are in, you can get inside your head and tell yourself there is going to be another day - I'm going to get better.

"That's my kind of thing - spreading joy and hope.

"I just feel no matter what people are going through - cancer or struggling mentally - you just have to have hope."

Jenna's hosting an evening of music ahead of her birthday - a day she was told she might never see.

"Life is so short, so precious," she said. "There is no time to waste so find your passion and follow it."

