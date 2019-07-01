Missing man traced after empty car found near hospital

James Cadger, from Dundee, had not been seen since leaving his house on Thursday.

Traced: James Cadger. Police Scotland

A missing man whose car was found near a hospital in Perth has been traced.

James Cadger, from Dundee, had not been seen since leaving his house in the Stobswell area at around 7.15am on Thursday.

Mr Cadger's red Peugeot 2008, with the registration HT15BZY, was traced near Murray Royal Hospital later on that morning.

Officers confirmed the 34-year-old had been found safe and well on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to report that missing person James Cadger, 34, reported missing from Perth area has been traced safe and well.

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry."

