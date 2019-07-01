Heart 200: New tourist route linking national parks launched

The 200-mile route is designed to attract more visitors to Perth, Stirling and the Trossachs.

Loch Lomond: One of the major attractions on the route. © STV

A major new 200-mile tourist route around Perth, Stirling and the Trossachs has been launched.

Heart 200 has been designed to encourage more people to the region, which has seen an 17% drop in visitors since 2011.

The circular route on existing public roads has sub-routes suitable for walkers, cyclists and bikers as well as motorists.

It also links Scotland's two national parks, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs, and The Cairngorms.

Robert Cairns, managing director of Heart 200, said: "With visitor numbers declining year-on-year in this region for several years now, Heart 200 has been designed to encourage tourism back into the heart of Scotland.

"We aim to offer visitors a unique holiday experience; a leisurely journey through the stunning heart of Scotland, giving visitors the option of staying in the area for as long as possible."

