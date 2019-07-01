Firefighters tackle blaze on fishing boat at harbour

Four appliances were called to MacDuff Harbour shortly before 9am on Monday morning.

Blaze: MacDuff Harbour. Google 2019

Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out on a fishing boat at a harbour in Aberdeenshire.

Crews remain at the scene and continue to fight to extinguish the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.51am to reports of a fire on a fishing boat at MacDuff Harbour.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

"There are no reported casualties."

