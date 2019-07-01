Firefighters tackle blaze on fishing boat at harbour
Four appliances were called to MacDuff Harbour shortly before 9am on Monday morning.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze which broke out on a fishing boat at a harbour in Aberdeenshire.
Crews remain at the scene and continue to fight to extinguish the blaze.
There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.51am to reports of a fire on a fishing boat at MacDuff Harbour.
"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.
"There are no reported casualties."
