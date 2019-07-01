Ex-police officer jailed for abusing boys dies in prison

Ian Jolly, 72, died while serving his 27-month sentence at HMP Edinburgh.

HMP Edinburgh: Ian Jolly died behind bars. Google 2019

A former police officer and football coach who was jailed for sexually abusing young boys has died in prison.

Ian Jolly, 72, was sentenced to 27 months in jail last year after pleading guilty to abusing the youngsters in Aberdeenshire in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jolly, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh, last appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 15 this year.

On Monday, a statement on the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) website said: "Ian Alexander Jolly 72, a prisoner at HMP Edinburgh has died.

"He was remanded at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 15, 2019.

"Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course."

Jolly's death follows that of Peter Carter, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil in Clackmannanshire.

The 53-year-old died behind bars while serving a nine-year sentence for raping a nine-year-old girl and abusing a seven-year-old schoolgirl at his farmhouse in Argyll.

His crimes took place between 2005 and 2011.

On June 21, the SPS stated: "Peter Carter, 53, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil has died.

"He was convicted at Glasgow High Court on June 17, 2015.

"Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course."

