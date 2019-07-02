Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at former hospital

Emergency services were called to Strathmartine Hospital in Angus at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Dundee: Strathmartine Hospital has gone up in flames. STV / @Strathmartine on Twitter

Crews are tackling a major blaze at the site of a former hospital on the outskirts of Dundee.

Emergency: Fire crews were called to the scene. STV

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said around 30 firefighters and seven appliances were at the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Police Scotland said roads had been shut off around the site and urged motorists to seek alternative routes.

