Farm worker died in crash a week before 21st birthday

Iona Duncan died following a two-vehicle collision on the A96 on Sunday morning.

Much-loved: Iona Duncan had 'big plans for the future'. Police Scotland

The victim of a fatal crash in Aberdeenshire died a week before her 21st birthday, her family have revealed.

Iona Duncan, of the Botriphnie area of Huntly, died following a two-vehicle collision on the A96 Keith to Huntly road on Sunday morning.

The former Keith Grammar School pupil planned to celebrate her birthday with family and friends this Saturday.

She was also looking forward to moving in with her boyfriend and "had big plans for the future".

The "popular" farm worker - who was brought up on the family farm - was known for her expert hand during lambing season and at Thainstone mart where she also worked.

A keen guitar player, Miss Duncan also presented on Keith Community Radio station - where she shared her love for country music under the pseudonym 'the Corrie Quine'.

Leaving behind two brothers and a sister, parents Alex and Irene said: "Iona had been looking forward to moving in with boyfriend Grant Ireland and had big plans for the future.

"She had dreams to take on the family business at Easter Corrie.

"Farming was in her blood, that's the only thing you can say - it was in her.

"She loved animals from when she was young - sheep, cattle, everything. It's all she ever wanted to do."

