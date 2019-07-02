Strike action over as airport workers accept pay deal

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport have accepted an offer amid a pay and pension dispute.

Agreement: Aberdeen Airport staff have voted to accept the deal. Pixabay

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport have accepted an offer amid a pay and pension dispute.

The agreement between Unite union members and airport management on Tuesday has brought an end to months of disagreement and strike action.

A Unite spokesperson said: "Unite can confirm today that its membership at Aberdeen Airport have voted to accept the latest offer on a 98% turnout with 60% voting in acceptance.

"This now ends the dispute at Aberdeen Airport."

A planned walkout last week was postponed so more talks could be held between union representatives and the airport.

Around 300 workers - including security, fire and airfield support staff - went on strike for two days last month.

Colleagues at Glasgow Airport - which is also owned by AGS Airports Ltd - have also taken industrial action and announced fresh strike dates to take place over the summer, which could heavily disrupt getaways for passengers.

Unite previously blamed the industrial action "escalation" on AGS, claiming the company broke "an existing ACAS agreement made in 2016" in relation to employee pensions.

Following the agreement with the north-east workers, Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: "We welcome the outcome of the ballot which has seen staff vote to accept the company's offer.

"Together with our staff we now look forward to continuing to focus on delivering for our passengers."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.