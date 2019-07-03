Police search for group of youths after hospital blaze

The force are seeking three or four male youths following the fire at Strathmartine Hospital.

Fire: Group of male youths sought following blaze. STV / @Strathmartine on Twitter

Police are searching for a group of male youths following a major blaze at a former hospital on the outskirts of Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Strathmartine Hospital in Angus at around 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Two fires had been started in separate buildings at the property and around 30 firefighters and seven appliances were at the scene working to extinguish the flames.

Police have now said they are seeking a group of three or four male youths who had been seen nearby shortly before the fire started.

They have urged parents, particularly those living nearby or in northern parts of Dundee such as Kirkton, Craigowl and St. Mary's/Ardler, to check if their children have come home with clothes smelling of smoke, fuel or chemicals.

The force have reiterated that anyone who starts a fire in an abandoned building risks the lives of not only themselves but also emergency service crews and members of the public.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

"Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

