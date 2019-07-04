NHS negligence 'directly responsible for man's death'

David Ramsay, 50, took his own life days after beingrefused help by psychiatric hospital.

Carseview psychiatric hospital: Staff were negligent, the report found. Google 2019

NHS Tayside's negligence led directly to the death of a Dundee man, according to an independent report.

David Ramsay was refused help by the Carseview psychiatric hospital in October 2016, days before the 50-year-old father of three took his own life.

Dr Tim Rogers, a consultant psychiatrist at NHS Lothian, has concluded that hospital staff were responsible for the death of Mr Ramsay, whose body was found in the city's Templeton Woods.

In his report, Dr Rogers said: "In my opinion the staff at Carseview were negligent in not assessing Mr Ramsay properly, not consulting family fully, not arriving at a proper diagnosis including full assessment of risks and not arranging admission to hospital on October 5 (2016).

"In my opinion the negligence led directly to Mr Ramsay's death."

Mr Ramsay's niece, Gillian Murray, who has been fighting for answers for almost three years said she felt relieved and happy with the report's findings.

"This report shows that I was 100% right all along, that David was failed by NHS Tayside and Carseview Hospital," said Miss Murray.

"I am relieved that the findings support what I have been arguing for the past three years and that someone in authority believes what I've been saying.

"This is now the start of getting justice for David and the family will now raise a civil action at court against NHS Tayside."

Mr Ramsay suffered a nervous breakdown which resulted in psychosis. His symptoms included hallucinations and delusions.

In a letter that disappeared from his medical records, Mr Ramsay's GP had urged Carseview staff to admit him but he was turned away.

'This is now the start of getting justice for David and the family will now raise a civil action at court against NHS Tayside' Gillian Murray

Miss Murray said: "David was never assessed by a consultant. This was a junior doctor who had to make a phone call to a consultant. He was told to challenge the thoughts, to basically pull himself together.

"Careseview sent David to his death. This was a man who asked for help repeatedly. He was a working man, a family man who needed help and he got turned away."

Miss Murray is now campaigning for radical change to mental health services in Tayside.

She said: "There is a crisis in Dundee. There's a lot of documents missing, medical records, both paper copies and electronic copies, GP letters and the response we got from the NHS medical director was it's just unfortunate. If he'd got the treatment he would be here."

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: "As this is a legal matter we are unable to comment. Every suicide is a tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family."

