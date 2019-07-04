  • STV
  • MySTV

NHS negligence 'directly responsible for man's death'

Lynne Rankin Lynne Rankin

David Ramsay, 50, took his own life days after beingrefused help by psychiatric hospital.

Carseview psychiatric hospital: Staff were negligent, the report found.
Carseview psychiatric hospital: Staff were negligent, the report found. Google 2019

NHS Tayside's negligence led directly to the death of a Dundee man, according to an independent report.

David Ramsay was refused help by the Carseview psychiatric hospital in October 2016, days before the 50-year-old father of three took his own life.

Dr Tim Rogers, a consultant psychiatrist at NHS Lothian, has concluded that hospital staff were responsible for the death of Mr Ramsay, whose body was found in the city's Templeton Woods.

In his report, Dr Rogers said: "In my opinion the staff at Carseview were negligent in not assessing Mr Ramsay properly, not consulting family fully, not arriving at a proper diagnosis including full assessment of risks and not arranging admission to hospital on October 5 (2016).

"In my opinion the negligence led directly to Mr Ramsay's death."

Mr Ramsay's niece, Gillian Murray, who has been fighting for answers for almost three years said she felt relieved and happy with the report's findings.

"This report shows that I was 100% right all along, that David was failed by NHS Tayside and Carseview Hospital," said Miss Murray.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1436810-family-of-men-who-took-own-lives-demand-mental-health-review/ | default

"I am relieved that the findings support what I have been arguing for the past three years and that someone in authority believes what I've been saying.

"This is now the start of getting justice for David and the family will now raise a civil action at court against NHS Tayside."

Mr Ramsay suffered a nervous breakdown which resulted in psychosis. His symptoms included hallucinations and delusions.

In a letter that disappeared from his medical records, Mr Ramsay's GP had urged Carseview staff to admit him but he was turned away.

'This is now the start of getting justice for David and the family will now raise a civil action at court against NHS Tayside'
Gillian Murray

Miss Murray said: "David was never assessed by a consultant. This was a junior doctor who had to make a phone call to a consultant. He was told to challenge the thoughts, to basically pull himself together.

"Careseview sent David to his death. This was a man who asked for help repeatedly. He was a working man, a family man who needed help and he got turned away."

Miss Murray is now campaigning for radical change to mental health services in Tayside.

She said: "There is a crisis in Dundee. There's a lot of documents missing, medical records, both paper copies and electronic copies, GP letters and the response we got from the NHS medical director was it's just unfortunate. If he'd got the treatment he would be here."

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: "As this is a legal matter we are unable to comment. Every suicide is a tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.