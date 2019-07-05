Five Scots sisters head to primary together for last time

The Hamid sisters are the first group of five siblings to attend Arduthie Primary.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6055891494001-five-scottish-sisters-head-to-primary-together-for-last-time.jpg" />

School's out for summer and this end of term is extra special for five sisters.

For the past year the Hamid siblings - Kolsuma, 12, Hazera, ten, Maryam, nine, Jamila, seven, and Bushra, five, - have all attended Arduthie Primary in Stonehaven.



But from August, Kolsuma will start as a first year at the town's Mackie Academy.

On Friday the sisters made the walk to school together for the last time. Here's what they had to say:

Hazera: "It's funny because we all get our names mixed up by teachers."

Mayram: "I will miss Kolsuma, but we'll still all see each other at home."

Bushra: "I like being at school with all my sisters. And I like doing maths."

'We haven't had five children in school before - and I've done forty years of teaching now.' Maxine Cottiss, head teacher

Teachers said the five girls had been a welcome addition to the school.

"Obviously as a family group they are very special ... because we haven't had five children in school before - and I've done 40 years of teaching now," said head teacher Maxine Cottiss.

"The girls have been an absolute joy."

It's been a day of mixed emotions for the girls parents.

Kolsuma (second left) is heading to high school. STV

"It's a blessing for me to have five daughters, they're great kids," said their dad, Abdul.

"They have a great sense of humour. The school has given them a kick-start in life.

"I just hope they have the same humour as they grow older and they can contribute back to the community - and that will be the success of my life.

"It's quite remarkable that they've all been at the same school at the same time."

The girls' mum, Tahmida added: "I'm very happy, we're very proud parents."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.