Bird found dead in north-east was UK’s oldest Arctic tern

The seabird which flew the equivalent of to the moon and back twice was found in Aberdeenshire.

Seabird: The Arctic tern is the UK's oldest (file pic), Scottish Natural Heritage

Remains of a seabird which flew the equivalent of to the moon and back almost twice have been confirmed as the UK's oldest ever recorded Arctic tern.

First ringed as a chick at Buddon Ness in Angus, the tern was discovered at the Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire and found to be 32 years old, almost to the day.

An average tern lives for only about 13 years, with the previous record holder a tern recaptured on the Farne Islands in 2010, just over 30 years after being ringed as a chick.

Arctic terns are one of the most remarkable birds that visit our shores, with their pole-to-pole migration the longest known annual journey by any animal.

By moving continually between Arctic summer and the Antarctic summer, the tern sees more daylight than any other creature on earth, meaning they can travel up to 44,000 miles each year.

Daryl Short, Reserve Officer at Forvie, who found the bird said: "It's incredible to think that the bird I found flew the equivalent of to the moon and back, and then back to the moon and some way home again.

"Arctic terns are amazing animals. The birds are currently protecting their chicks at Forvie and other nature reserves around the country and they're not afraid to give you a bump on the back of the head if you get too close to their nests.

"But unfortunately for them, terns are prey for some other seabirds, such as falcons and large gulls. So there was certainly an element of luck to this bird's long life."

'It's incredible to think that the bird I found flew the equivalent of to the moon and back, and then back to the moon and some way home again.' Daryl Short, Reserve Officer

The record-breaking tern will have survived predators, cruel storms and food shortages to possibly parent well over 50 chicks. It probably visited more countries, more often, than any human ever has, travelling well over a million miles in its extraordinary lifetime.

Stuart MacQuarrie, Head of Nature Reserves for SNH, said: "This incredible little bird was first ringed on a Special Area of Conservation and found again 32 years later, not too far away, on one of our national nature reserves.

"As well as evidence that the bird regularly returned to this part of Scotland to rear its chicks, this shows the importance of our protected areas and nature reserves for wildlife.

"Scotland's nature reserves are beautiful places for people to visit. They are also carefully managed for conservation and important places for research, making a real contribution to tackling biodiversity loss.

"Our reserves constantly surprise and delight in equal measure and this little bird captures something of what makes them so special."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.