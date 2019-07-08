  • STV
  • MySTV

Bird found dead in north-east was UK’s oldest Arctic tern

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

The seabird which flew the equivalent of to the moon and back twice was found in Aberdeenshire.

Seabird: The Arctic tern is the UK's oldest (file pic),
Seabird: The Arctic tern is the UK's oldest (file pic), Scottish Natural Heritage

Remains of a seabird which flew the equivalent of to the moon and back almost twice have been confirmed as the UK's oldest ever recorded Arctic tern.

First ringed as a chick at Buddon Ness in Angus, the tern was discovered at the Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire and found to be 32 years old, almost to the day.

An average tern lives for only about 13 years, with the previous record holder a tern recaptured on the Farne Islands in 2010, just over 30 years after being ringed as a chick.

Arctic terns are one of the most remarkable birds that visit our shores, with their pole-to-pole migration the longest known annual journey by any animal.

By moving continually between Arctic summer and the Antarctic summer, the tern sees more daylight than any other creature on earth, meaning they can travel up to 44,000 miles each year.

Daryl Short, Reserve Officer at Forvie, who found the bird said: "It's incredible to think that the bird I found flew the equivalent of to the moon and back, and then back to the moon and some way home again.

"Arctic terns are amazing animals. The birds are currently protecting their chicks at Forvie and other nature reserves around the country and they're not afraid to give you a bump on the back of the head if you get too close to their nests.

"But unfortunately for them, terns are prey for some other seabirds, such as falcons and large gulls. So there was certainly an element of luck to this bird's long life."

'It's incredible to think that the bird I found flew the equivalent of to the moon and back, and then back to the moon and some way home again.'
Daryl Short, Reserve Officer

The record-breaking tern will have survived predators, cruel storms and food shortages to possibly parent well over 50 chicks. It probably visited more countries, more often, than any human ever has, travelling well over a million miles in its extraordinary lifetime.

Stuart MacQuarrie, Head of Nature Reserves for SNH, said: "This incredible little bird was first ringed on a Special Area of Conservation and found again 32 years later, not too far away, on one of our national nature reserves.

"As well as evidence that the bird regularly returned to this part of Scotland to rear its chicks, this shows the importance of our protected areas and nature reserves for wildlife.

"Scotland's nature reserves are beautiful places for people to visit. They are also carefully managed for conservation and important places for research, making a real contribution to tackling biodiversity loss.

"Our reserves constantly surprise and delight in equal measure and this little bird captures something of what makes them so special."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.